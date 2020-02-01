Govt to set up Institute of Heritage and Conservation

Budget 2020: Govt proposes to set up Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 14:24pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 14:53pm ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents, on her arrival at Parliament in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed setting up of an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 3,150 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Culture and Rs 2,500 crore for the Ministry of Tourism.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

She also proposed the setting up of a tribal museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

"Five archaeological sites in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to be developed with on-site museums," the Finance Minister said.

Follow Budget 2020 Live coverage here

While the fund for the Tourism Ministry was Rs 2,150 crore in the 2018-2019 Budget, it rose to Rs 2,189.22 crore in 2019-2020. The allocation for the Culture Ministry, which was Rs 2,843.32 crore in 2018-2019, increased to Rs 3,042.35 crore for 2019-2020.

Follow Stock Markets Live coverage here

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman
Comments (+)
 