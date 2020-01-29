Budget 2020: Govt relax tax on EdTech startups

Shobhit Bhatnagar, CEO & Co-Founder, Gradeup

" Our Education sector plays an important role in empowering our youth. The EdTech industry is a key component of our education sector. Therefore , the government should offer t ax benefits to EdTech startups in the form of exemptions. The issue of angel tax has still not been properly resolved. As a result investors are reluctant to invest heavily in promising startups because if they do decide to invest heavily then they end up paying a significant tax on it. Therefore, investors require clarity on this front so they can start to invest freely"

Zishaan Hayath, CEO & Co-Founder, Toppr