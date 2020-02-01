Budget 2020: How many times did FM Nirmala Sitharaman mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her speech?

It is important to be grateful to the leaders and mentors who have helped one reach the heights he or she had aimed for. One needs to remember and mention them at every given opportunity. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentions Prime Minister thirteen times in her second budget speech at the Parliament.

The first mention is when she says about how the Prime Minister received a massive mandate to form the government again.

"In May 2019, Prime Minister Modi received a massive mandate to form the government again," said the Finance Minister in her budget.

"Guided by 'SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas', our government and our Prime Minister added manifold speed and scaled up the implementation of schemes and programmes that directly benefitted the poor and the disadvantaged," she said during her Budget 2020 speech.

"Our Prime Minister has laid before us Ease of Living as a goal to be achieved on behalf of all citizens. An important aspect of both ease of living and ease of doing business is fairness and efficiency of tax administration. We wish to enshrine in the statutes a 'taxpayer charter' through this budget. Our government would like to reassure taxpayers that we remain committed to taking measures so that our citizens are free from harassment of any kind," she said, which is the thirteenth and last instance she mentions the PM.