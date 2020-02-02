Budget 2020: 'Increased focus on public-private participation will prove to be a game-changer'

By Mandeep Singh,

CEO and Executive Director, JSL Lifestyle

“With the reinforcement of India's leadership as the 5th largest economy, we foresee ample opportunities for growth. The current fiscal measures to revive manufacturing and production will certainly enable us to achieve 6-6.5% GDP by 2021. The increased focus on entrepreneurship, job creation and technology will also act as a catalyst to spur growth in India's economy.

The intent to utilize available resources with increased spend in infrastructure, railways and transportation amongst various other sectors is an absolute roadmap to overcome the current economic slowdown. Reducing personal taxes coupled with other rebates will also bring in liquidity and further increase consumer spending in the market, which is vital to boost the demand. The increased focus on public-private participation will also prove to be a game-changer this year to achieve a collective goal of becoming a global power."