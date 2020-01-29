Budget 2020: India and the tryst with health insurance

By Pankaj Arora,

“India is grossly under insured. In terms of health insurance, the budget can increase the tax incentives for this segment. Increasing the Foreign direct investment from the current 49 percent to 74 percent for the insurance industry would help bring foreign investment to India and go a long way in increasing the insurance penetration. Some tax incentives for Home Insurance will also be welcomed.”

(Pankaj Arora, MD and CEO of Raheja QBE General Insurance)