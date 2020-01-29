Budget 2020: India and the tryst with health insurance

Budget 2020: India and the tryst with health insurance

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2020, 22:00pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 22:00pm ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

By Pankaj Arora, 

“India is grossly under insured. In terms of health insurance, the budget can increase the tax incentives for this segment. Increasing the Foreign direct investment from the current 49 percent to 74 percent for the insurance industry would help bring foreign investment to India and go a long way in increasing the insurance penetration. Some tax incentives for Home Insurance will also be welcomed.”

(Pankaj Arora, MD and CEO of Raheja QBE General Insurance)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Healthcare
Health Insurance
Union Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Comments (+)
 