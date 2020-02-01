Budget 2020 is a pro-consumption budget

By Umesh Revankar

The budget presented by Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman is a pro-consumption budget. It strikes a balancing act between the urban and rural requirements. Government’s thrust on creating better infrastructure, building strategic highways like Chennai – Bangalore, Delhi - Mumbai will boost the sector and further create more demand and employment.

Creating National logistics policy will be beneficial as it will bring in efficiency and reduce the turnaround time of the vehicle. Under the SARFAESI Act, the debt recovery has reduced from Rs.1 crore to Rs.50 lakh is one step ahead.

We would still expect it to be on par with banks which currently stand at Rs.1 lakh. All in all, through this budget, the government is trying to simplify the existing complicated processes like GST, Income tax filing and bring in efficiency and growth

(Author is MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance)