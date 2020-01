By Sanjay Vakharia

“The clothing and lifestyle industry thrives on sentiments and the same are at its lowest as we speak. We expect in all earnest that the government in the Budget, makes certain announcements that can spur demand by placing more disposable money In the hands of the consumer. We are a large nation of consumers, once the momentum is built, there should be no stopping us.”

(Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar Lifestyles)