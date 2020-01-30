'Budget 2020 must evaluate ease of doing business'

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jan 30 2020
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 13:59pm ist

By Ramki Gaddipati,

‘Aspiring to become a 5 trillion economy by 2025 is very ambitious and for that to happen we need to bring growth back on track. I would like to see wide ranging reforms across all areas instead of focusing only on 1-2 sectors only. The Budget should further evaluate ease of doing business and take a pragmatic view on issues like angel tax, which actually may be hampering growth. I also think that digital infrastructure needs another push, especially in the areas of banking and payments so that it can be made more inclusive for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Lastly, to increase consumer spending, I think the government could also reduce the personal income tax slabs so that people have more cash in hand.’

(The writer is CTO & Co-Founder Zeta)

