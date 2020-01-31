'Budget 2020 must focus on Digital India, Nasscom, IT'

By Dr Amit Nagpal,

"The first priority of Budget 2020 should be Digital India. Sharing the 3 reasons why. Firstly, generating employment should be first priority of Government & Digital space can generate highest number of jobs.

Secondly, NASSCOM has declared the new decade as Techade. Tech / Digital will rule the 2020s. Work on Think Digital, Think India to create global demand for both digitsl services & digitally skilled manpower.

Moreover, balanced approach towards AI- encourage AI in select sectors while appointing AI Safety Commissioner like Australia to ensure public safety.”

(The writer is President, Bloggers Alliance)