Budget 2020: National Logistics Policy will boost job creations

By Sudeep Kumar Sen

The introduction of National Logistics Policy is a good move. The policy will have a positive impact on

Jobs- The increased investment in the sector will lead to a minimum of 12 to 15% incremental jobs in all categories unskilled, semi - skilled and skilled. It will also mean high number of mobilization of workers across the states. Further, digitization will play a pivotal role in terms of employment records, on-boarding and also their training and learning. The development will also require setting up of new tolls for development and maintenance and that shall pave way to new jobs - toll collectors, maintenance engineers and civil engineers.

Support to allied industries- Infrastructure investments and developments will mean ease of doing business for allied industries like capital goods, auto-components, logistics, warehousing and ecommerce sector, the speed of mobility shall help in mid mile, last mile delivery, benefiting the ecommerce companies.

New investments for Companies- The setting up of new airports would mean new investment places for the firms across industries. It will also mean, penetration into b & c class cities which eventually can lead to a 10 to 12% incremental jobs in these locations as well.

In essence the policy will lead to formalization of jobs and regulations in terms of wages. However, for talent to enjoy the benefits of the proposal completely will require the policy provisions to cover the social security, health hazards benefits for the casual workers apart for work place security and support.

(Author is Business Head - EM & GS, TeamLease Services Limited)