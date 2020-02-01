Budget 2020: New and simplified GST Return from April 1, says FM

Spelling out the way forward for GST in her Budget 2020 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will roll out an all-new simplified GST return filing system from April 1, 2020.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

“GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector. Inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST,” Sitharaman said.

Follow Budget 2020 Live coverage here

Lauding the GST Council, which sets the rates on goods and services, the Finance Minister said: “The GST Council has been pro-active in resolving issues during the transition (since GST rollout)”. About 40 crore returns have been filed, 800 crore invoices uploaded and 105 crore e-way bills have generated, Sitharaman said.

Follow Stock Markets Live coverage here