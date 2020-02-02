Budget 2020 partially delivered against expectations: Godrej Consumer Products Limited

By Vivek Gambhir

"The expectations from this Budget were very high, and it has partially delivered against them. The positive is that it recognises that spurring consumption is clearly the need of the hour. Some of the measures being introduced should help improve consumer demand incrementally this year in both rural and urban India.

Focused efforts to improve agricultural productivity, together with better target subsidies, are summed up in a 16-point action plan. This should relieve stress in the agrarian economy and boost rural growth prospects for FMCG. Investments to improve transport infrastructure, water security, electrification and digital connectivity, will be beneficial.

By 2030, India will have the largest working age population in the world. So, much more productive job creation and gainful employment to meet the resultant aspirations of the youth, is critical. We hope to see this enabled through investments in entrepreneurship and digital, boost to MSMEs, and importantly, higher quality education and skilling, to make people more employable to take on these opportunities.

The simplified tax regime and sharp reduction in personal income tax slabs will provide some relief to the middle class, increase disposable income and drive demand for mass products.

The intention to attract more FDI and ease the process of doing business in India are also steps in the right direction.

However, if the Government really wants to deliver on the promise to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, and double farmer income by 2022, then it will take much more. The real litmus test will be the introduction of deeper structural reforms and the timely disbursement and effective on-ground translation of a clear roadmap of change."

Vivek Gambhir, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited