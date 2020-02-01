Budget 2020: Personal taxes are simplified

On the personal tax front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an alternate personal income tax regime whereby taxpayers can avail lower tax rates. However, they will not be eligible for deductions and exemptions.

While the basic exemption limit remains the same, the proposed tax rates are significantly lower as listed below:

Tax slabs Tax rate INR 0 - INR 2,50,000 - INR 2,50,001 – INR 5,00,000 5% INR 5,00,001 – INR 7,50,000 10% INR 7,50,001 – INR 10,00,000 15% INR 10,00,001 – INR 12,50,000 20% INR 12,50,001 – INR 15,00,000 25% INR 15,00,001 and above 30%

Follow all the updates on Union Budget 2020 here

The taxpayers have an option to continue to avail the rates as prevalent today along with the exemptions and deductions.

While the fine print of the Finance Bill is awaited, on a high level, for an individual with a taxable salary income of INR 15 lakh and contribution of 150,000 towards PF, opting for the new proposed regime would provide a tax saving of about Rs. 31,200 considering education cess.

Another proposed change that has been asked for quite some time and would bring relief to startup employees is the proposal to tax the stock option benefit relating to startups only on sale or completion of five years or leaving the company, whichever is earlier, as against the current scheme of taxing it on allotment.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

The proposal to introduce the 'Vivaad se Vishwas Scheme' would provide an option to the assessee to pay the disputed taxes without interest/penalty. While the window for this scheme is open till June 30, the waiver for interest and penalty is available only for taxes paid on or before March 31, 2020.