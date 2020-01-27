Budget 2020: Policies for affordable healthcare

By Chander Shekhar Sibal,

“The primary expectation would be to see policies that fulfil the government’s vision of affordable healthcare. Higher spends on healthcare will be essential to provide good quality primary healthcare in rural areas. Major reforms and investments are expected that would improve the quality of healthcare drastically in smaller towns and rural areas and help build a healthier prosperous nation. The healthcare sector has always been one of the key focus areas with initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The scheme has benefited so many people and helped to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country.”

“In budget 2020, we would like to urge the government to introduce zero-rating GST on healthcare services, provision for liberalized FDI regime for investments in health infrastructure and medical innovation fund and import duty relief for lifesaving equipment. It will help in bringing down the expenses of healthcare significantly. Another important aspect is Preventive Health check-ups that can eradicate and analyse high prone diseases. We hope that the government will increase medical reimbursement deduction pertaining to the rise in inflation and encourage the need for prevention amongst people. We at Fujifilm are working extensively towards promoting preventive healthcare amongst consumers and understand the importance to offer medical solutions to the community that best cater to their needs and demands.”

(Chander Shekhar Sibal is the Senior Vice President of Fujifilm India)