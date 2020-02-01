Budget 2020: Power plants with emissions above prescribed limits to be closed

Power plants with excess emissions to be closed

The Finance Minister also said PM KUSUM scheme will be expanded to help 2 million farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps

  Feb 01 2020
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 13:15pm ist
Power plants with emissions above prescribed limits will be asked to close down, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, she said India's commitment towards tackling climate change made at Paris conference kick starts from January 1, 2021.

She said that Rs 4,400 crore has been allocated for states that work towards clean air.

The Finance Minister also said PM KUSUM scheme will be expanded to help 2 million farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.

