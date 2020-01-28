Budget 2020: Tax incentives on cards for startups to kick star new growth cycle, says Kapiva Ayurveda founder

By Ameve Sharma

In the forthcoming budget, the government is expected to continue with its focus on driving the growth of entrepreneur and start-up eco-system in India. India being an emerging economy, the government has its priorities in the right place. We are eagerly waiting to see to what extent the government is ready to travel to implement its startup-focused vision into reality.

We expect the government to extend the tax incentives to initiate a new growth cycle in the startup space. There should also be regulatory relaxation and tax relief while raising equity as well for the start-ups. Tax benefits on ESOPs could be another way to spur development by attracting talents in the startup segment.

Simultaneously, the government should come out with budget proposals to boost growth of e-marketplaces and further strengthen internet penetration across the geography to enhance market accessibility of such companies. For a company like ours in the health and wellness segment which is channelizing the majority of its strategies and investments in procuring raw materials from the rarest natural sources, keeping their qualities intact during manufacturing while replying on new-age retail models to market those products to the end-consumers, such supports mean a lot.

(The writer is the founder of Kapiva Ayurveda)