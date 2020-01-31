Budget 2020: The growing aspirations of young India

By Kamal Bali

Budget is more a statement of revenue, expenditures and the deficits. But a country like India needs to continue with progressive reforms around the year to fulfil the growing aspirations of young India. While the Government announced a slew of pre-budget measures to re-invigorate growth in areas of Corporate taxation, infrastructure and banking, it is important that the budget focuses on measures that provide impetus to reviving demand, at a time when there are headwinds to growth. Automotive industry is looking forward to measures where more money is available in the hands of consumers, leading to greater demand, higher capacity utilisation and therefore more future investments, to kick-start the virtuous cycle of growth.

(Kamal Bali, President & Managing Director, Volvo Group, India)