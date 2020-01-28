Budget 2020: The right to affordable healthcare

By Arushi Jain

"All citizens have the right to quality and affordable healthcare solutions. Medicines and drugs are a significant part of healthcare expenses. The pharmaceutical industry has attained tremendous revenue due to competition and consumer demand. Some companies are attempting to bridge the demand and cost quotient by providing generic medicines. This approach would minimize the branding and promotions costs by significantly lower the cost of the product. This strategy would redefine the overall functioning of the health care industry. This would also guarantee affordable and authentic medical care to all people irrespective of their economic status. We implore the Government to allot funds for the research, production, and marketing of this segment. The health care budget would generally concentrate on the overall advancements of the sector. The Government is keen on providing quality health care solutions to the people in the Country. Budget 2020 should focus on improving the lives of the ordinary human."

(Arushi Jain is the Executive Director of StayHappi Pharmacy)