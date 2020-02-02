Budget 2020 was well thought out: Ranganathan

By Ranganathan

A well thought out Budget giving due importance to all 3 focus themes - aspirational India, economic development and caring society. As a right step the ‘Spending’ by the Government has been stepped up substantially to boost demand for various sectors. Making more money available to people at home by reducing income tax rates is a welcomed and should spur more consumption. A lot of focus has been given to agriculture with a simple aim to double earnings of farmer is laudable. Farmers are the backbone of our economy and this intention shows the real care for them. To sum up - a good budget - with clear focus areas to revive the GDP growth and make people of India live a happy life in 2020-21 and beyond. Hats off to PM and FM and the experts for their great work and setting the direction. Like a true mother, Nirmalaji has distributed adequate money to all her children - the various sectors of the economy - to get a strong demand pull.

(The author is Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd.)