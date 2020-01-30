Budget 2020: 'We are hoping education expenditure around 5% of GDP'

'We are hoping education expenditure around 5% of GDP'

  Jan 30 2020
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 18:04pm ist

Mr. Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer - Shiksha.com, Naukri FastForward:

"Education expenditure as % of GDP has been around 3%. We are hoping education expenditure around 5% of GDP.

If the government's aim to become the education hub of the world is to be achieved, we will need more investment in education. We have seen investment in building top tier institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS. Also, more seats for MBBS have been announced as well. In addition, we have seen more approvals for distance education/online courses. We look forward to specific initiatives to promote research, incentives for more collaboration between academia and industry, and investment in new-age trending technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, IoT.”

 

 

