'Budget 2020 will bring focus on life insurance sector'

'Budget 2020 will bring focus on life insurance sector'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2020, 21:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 21:59pm ist

By Kamlesh Rao,

“The Finance Minister has announced a balanced budget inspite of existing challenges in hand. It has focused on generation of employment and inclusive growth through increased expenditure on rural economy, infrastructure, MSME and healthcare. Abolition of DDT, tax relief to middle class and lower middle class segments along with simplification of the tax regime will improve public sentiment and  augur well for the economy. While, listing of LIC is a good move which will bring focus on the life insurance sector, other expectations of sector could have been met better. The insurance industry will be watchful of the implication of the direct tax changes in the new tax regime.”

(The writer is MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance)

 

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here 

Follow DH's stock market liveblog here

Follow DH's Budget 2020 liveblog here

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Budget reactions
Union Budget 2020
Banking
Finance
Comments (+)
 