Budget 2020: Will manufacturing brands benefit?

"We expect from this upcoming Budget 2020 that Televisions in 32 inches and above sizes are expected to come in the 18% GST slab instead of the current 28% as TV is not considered a sin product in the current GST slab. The government should take additional steps to improve the infrastructure of the nation to help the manufacturers and the sellers in faster deliveries as well as setting up bigger and advanced manufacturing units. Also from the aspect of Indian manufacturing brands, we hope for the government to take some measures to reduce the input cost on the imported components to compete with the raising upcoming opportunities for the technology giants in India. Due to no open cell manufacturing plant in India, the customs duty should be zero."

(Arjun Bajaj, Founder of Shinco India)