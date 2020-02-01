Budget 2020 would lead to a new aspirational India: Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer

By Mr Krish Iyer

"The Budget 2020 would lead to creation of a New Aspirational India, anchored around Agriculture, Health and Education. This Budget, seeks to strengthen grassroots of the economy with its positive push towards creation of a strong agriculture infrastructure, which will give a big push to India’s rural sector. The rate cuts in the Personal Income Tax rates would increase disposable income in the hands of the Indian middle class which will enhance consumption through improved purchasing power. These two positive budgetary intervention together would drive a strong demand growth that drives the Indian economy in turn. This is a budget that unveils the roadmap to Prime Minister’s vision of $ 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 by reinvigorating the hopes of both urban and rural consumers.”

(The author is the President & CEO at Walmart India)