Budget expectations grow high for organic food sector

By Rahul Patel

"There is a growing awareness towards organic food production and consumption in the country but yet it lacks adequate infrastructure in terms of certifications and testing labs in the country and we hope the government pays attention towards this issue. They need to support the supply chain from the farmer to the industry for which, we can take ideas from organic markets in Europe and USA which are flourishing. The Indian organic food market is expected to cross Rs. 87.1 crores by 2021 alone."

(The writer, Rahul Patel, is the Co-founder of Jivika Naturals)