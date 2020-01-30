Budget FAQ: What is outcome budget?

Outcome Budget is basically a report card that keeps a track of the progress of various schemes that are announced in the Union Budget and the expenditure incurred in the process.

It is considered to be a measurement tool that helps the government in implementing the budget schemes more effectively, keeping the expenditure in check. It also analyses the performance of various ministries and departments in regard to the budget functioning.

An outcome budget gives an insight into each schemes, money allocated for those, if the sanctioned money been actually given or not, and also the total result of the exercise.

Hence, outcome budget is an essential component that fecilitates not just proper implementation of the Union Budget, but also gives a view of the results achieved.