'Budget likely negative for general insurance companies'

'Budget likely negative for general insurance cos'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2020, 17:46pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 17:49pm ist

By  Ravikant Bhat,

"To achieve higher export credit disbursement – NIRVIK to be launched – high insurance cover, lower premium, simplification of claim settlement through the digital network. Currently premiums are up to 90% of the individual bill- this can be reduced further. Likely negative for general insurance companies such as ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance."

(The writer is  Analyst, BFSI & Insurance, IndiaNivesh)

