'Budget likely negative for general insurance companies'

By Ravikant Bhat,
"To achieve higher export credit disbursement – NIRVIK to be launched – high insurance cover, lower premium, simplification of claim settlement through the digital network. Currently premiums are up to 90% of the individual bill- this can be reduced further. Likely negative for general insurance companies such as ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance."
(The writer is Analyst, BFSI & Insurance, IndiaNivesh)
