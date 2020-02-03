Budget strongly positive for cutting edge NBFCs: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

By Dinanath Dubhashi

"Despite tight fiscal constraints, the Budget has done a great job of supporting growth by tweaking taxes and facilitating the development of core sectors like agriculture and allied activities, renewables, exports and social sectors with thrust on digitisation. This is strongly positive for the business model of cutting edge NBFCs like LTFS. If implemented judiciously, this Budget has the potential for transforming India."

(The writer, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd)