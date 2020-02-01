Budget truly focuses on ease of living: Yulu

By Amit Gupta

This budget truly focuses on ease of living by pushing the economic development to a new high.

The government’s announcement of creating 5 new smart cities in PPP mode along with the states reassures growth of shared mobility as well.

Their focus on pollution free and clean air and energy under infrastructure pipeline will certainly make a Greener India by 2030 which will show India moving towards EV-ification and sustainable mobility.

We are happy to see that the government has proposed to establish National Infrastructure Pipeline of 100 lakh crore that will support 100 projects.

This push will also help in strengthening the infrastructure for shared mobility services as well.

With companies like YULU that aims at providing an efficient and green solution for the first mile, last mile, and short distance commute this push will help to drive India’s future towards the green path.

Also, with the government mentioning that start-ups are the focus as well as the strength and the new investment clearance cell being set up for entrepreneurs will help in stimulating demand, and homegrown companies stand to benefit from such strategic planning.



(The author is Co-founder and CEO, YULU)