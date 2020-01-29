Budget would be directed towards raising investment: Axis Mutual Fund

'Budget would be directed towards raising investment'

By Axis Mutual Fund

"We believe that the Budget would primarily be directed towards raising investment and consumption levels which involves substantial employment generation. This could largely be through the infrastructure development route entailing higher capex. Higher allocations towards capital (infrastructure) spending and the resultant employment opportunities generated would in turn lead to higher consumption. There could be some limited measures announced on the personal tax front to provide some support for consumption too.
 

