Employment key to drive talent growth, says Nitish Jain

By Nitish Jain

For India to become a $5 trillion economy, the youth have a key role to play in enabling this goal. The advantage of the youth dividend needs to be channelized and enabled to put the country on the map. Quality education is important, especially in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality and machine learning apart from management and services in established sectors. The country needs to think long term with respect to the quality and capabilities of students and the educational service is an important stakeholder which needs to be nurtured.

Employment is the key to drive talent growth. Large Free Trade Zones would need to be set up to create India’s Silicon Valley. Given our cost structure India could lead in R&D development that would complete the cycle from education to job creation.

(The writer is the president of SP Jain School of Global Management)