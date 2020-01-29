'Expect Budget to focus on designing policy frameworks'

By Ashwani Rawat, Amarsh Chaturvedi,

The ongoing disruption in the technological sphere has been a prime factor complementing India’s digital growth journey. With India undergoing a complete digital transformation, we hope that the upcoming Union Budget 2020 should essentially focus on designing policy frameworks to incentivize large scale businesses to invest in the country’s tryst to technological advancement. The Government must encourage investment in the technology hubs to promote new-age startups and at the same time help in setting up new innovation incubators. We also hope that the new budget will provide respite in tax in the service sector. No industry can experience development without a skilled workforce and more opportunities. We expect the Government to increase employment opportunities and at the same time initiate new centers for skill development.

(The writers are Co-Founder & Director, Transerve Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)