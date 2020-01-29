'Expect reduction in tax on sanitary fittings'

By Vinay Jain,

"Under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan the emphasis is on building and using concrete toilets with elementary sanitary fittings as they are hygienic. Being in the sanitary industry, We manufacture products that are for society's health and hygiene and we, therefore, are expecting a reduction in its taxation from 18% to 12%. This will not only help the development of society towards the objective of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan but also in the real estate market which is witnessing a drop, will also be able to arrest the drop.”

(The writer is Founder, and CEO of Grafdoer)