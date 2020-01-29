Expect to see decisions to fuel the growth of AI, machine learning, says Kunal Jain

By Kunal Jain

The government realizes the importance of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. I expect to see decisions to fuel the growth of these technologies in several domains. For example, there are a lot of start-ups doing work on use of non-traditional data sources to build better lending solutions and enabling lending to customers with little or no-access to loans. Any reforms to support and enable these start-ups can have a huge long term impact and can further differentiate India's Banking/Fintech Industry.

(The writer is the founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya)