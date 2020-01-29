'Expect to see decisions to fuel the growth of AI'

Expect to see decisions to fuel the growth of AI, machine learning, says Kunal Jain

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2020, 18:02pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 18:02pm ist
By Kunal Jain
 
The government realizes the importance of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. I expect to see decisions to fuel the growth of these technologies in several domains. For example, there are a lot of start-ups doing work on use of non-traditional data sources to build better lending solutions and enabling lending to customers with little or no-access to loans. Any reforms to support and enable these start-ups can have a huge long term impact and can further differentiate India's Banking/Fintech Industry.   
 
(The writer is the founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Finance
Artificial Intelligence
Comments (+)
 