'Expected Budget 2020 to propel Auto industry'

By Mr. Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group

The Government's attempt to boost consumption by cutting the Income Tax rates could have a knock-on effect on the automotive sector. The cut in Income Tax rates could leave more money in the hands of people, encouraging them to spend. Also, the Finance Minister's attempt at offering some support to the auto component manufacturers could give an impetus to the indigenous manufacture of auto components, but that would take a while.