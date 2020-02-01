'FMCG to be one of biggest beneficiaries of Budget '

By Mayank Shah,

“India’s budget for the fiscal year starting April 2020, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was the most anticipated one due to last year’s economic depression which burdened many sectors.

FMCG has been facing headwinds due to stagnating rural demand. This budget will surely increase the discretionary spending and FMCG will be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The provisions announced by the Hon’ble Finance Minister on revision in direct taxation for lower personal income tax liabilities along with emphasis on targeted measures for boosting rural economy will have a twin positive impact on FMCG.

Opening up alternative taxation regime will definitely ensure increase discretionary spending due to reduced tax burden resulting in increase demand of consumer products. I foresee that these measures will amplify growth within the sector and encourage its revival.”

(The writer is Sr. Category Head, Parle Products)

