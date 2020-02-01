Focus should have been given to auto sector: Kapur

By Rajeev Kapur

We surely welcome the overall budget presented by the Finance Minister. But the more focus should have been given to the automotive sector as it is heavenly going down day by day, which gives more than 5 million jobs, no provision has been given on it.

The auto sector will definitely improve but would definitely take time till the money will come in India the liquidity will be better.

For the latest on the Budget including reactions, follow our liveblog.

After having investment in infrastructure, the liquidity will get better and money will come in India and then we can definitely expect the sector will improve.

For the lower class and upper lower class people, we must reduce GST to 5% for motorcycle, scooters less than Rs 40, 000 and the same way for cars less than Rs 2,00,000.

Also, for cars for more than Rs 2,00,000, the GST should be double. This will increase the consumption and the auto sector will be able to survive.

(The author is the Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets)