Give emphasis on AI, digital villages: Logicserve Digital

By Prasad Shejale

“Taking a step closer to the Digital India initiative, the budget should include a key emphasis on the implementation of the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence as it will prepare organisations for better human-machine partnership and analyse consumer patterns using Big Data. Furthermore, building 1 lakh digital villages will open up an untapped marketplace for digital marketers to cater to consumer needs with bespoke services that were earlier consumed only in urban and semi-urban areas.

Also, the budget should include measures to ensure that India continues to lead in the mobile data consumption space that has grown about 50 times over the past five years. While developing regulations around the digital economy for the protection and privacy of end-consumers, the Government must adopt a pragmatic approach so that new opportunities open up for existing businesses operating within the premises of fair practices."

(Author is founder and CEO of Logicserve Digital)