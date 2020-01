By Rahul Agarwal,

“The current rate of 5% at which the Indian Economy is reeling is of major concern. The two major growth engines for growth of the economy are consumption and investment. I believe the thrust of the government should be on revival of these two pillars- consumption and investment in capital projects. Improvement in sentiments and kick-start private Capex will help making India a favourable investment destination.”

(The writer is CEO of Organic Harvest )