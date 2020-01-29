'Government needs to level up on employability of workforce'

'Govt needs to level up on employability of workforce'

  • Jan 29 2020, 14:27pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 14:27pm ist

By Sanjay Goel,

“Last year established the adoption of new-age technologies like AI, Cloud computing, Machine learning and more. The dearth of the skilled workforce was the key factor in the slow transition and acquisition of change. On job training and promotion of certain courses on educational level should be a key focus in 2020. Also, the government needs to level up more on the employability of the available workforce through investments in relevant skill/vocational training”.

 

(The writer is Business Head, TimesJobs & TechGig)

