Govt could offer a tax break to private organizations creating products for skill development: Kavita Mehta

By Kavita Mehta

The National Skill Development Mission aims to train a workforce of over 700 million over the next 5 to 7 years. However, the country doesn't have the learning infrastructure to handle this type of volume. As such, adaptable and inclusive learning platforms become critical to delivering against this promise. The government could offer a tax break to private organizations that are creating products and services that help millions become more skilled and therefore contribute to the country's growth.

(The writer is the founder of Caymus Technology Ventures)