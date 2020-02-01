Govt has chosen fiscal prudence over massive spending programmes, says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

By Anil Agarwal

I compliment the Finance Minister for a pragmatic and forward looking budget. The Government has chosen fiscal prudence over a massive spending programme. Now, it’s priority should be to efficiently finance and rapidly implement the National Infrastructure Pipeline worth Rs 102 lakh crore it has previously announced. This will provide the necessary boost to demand in the economy. I believe that the private sector is key to economic revival and I am glad that the FM has recognised its wealth potential creation and has committed to transparency and a hassle-free tax regime.. The budget has done away with the Dividend Distribution Tax, which was a deterrent to investors, particularly foreign investors.

That the government has decided to divest a part of LIC is a bold step and should pave the way for aggressive divestment of various other public sector enterprises. While the divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore is ambitious, it is not unattainable. The government should cut down its stake to 50 percent in all listed PSUs. The budget’s vision to build a compassionate society with focus on ease of living, economic development for all and comprehensive measures for 112 aspirational districts and 100 water stressed districts is laudable.

(The writer is chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.)