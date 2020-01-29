'Govt must provide exemptions to cement sector'

By Yogesh Mudras

“The industry witnessed newsworthy developments in terms of installation of capacity, but the renewable energy sector grew at a much-reduced pace last year. A slowing economy, high taxation, low tariffs, coupled with investors sentiments has contributed to slower growth. In the upcoming budget, we are expecting the government to address the cross-subsidy and transmission charges as these hinder the development making renewable energy more expensive. Not only this for the overall development of renewable energy infrastructure, The government should also provide exemptions to the Indian cement sector as they play a crucial role in boosting the renewable sector.”

(The author is MD for Informa Markets in India)