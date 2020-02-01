'Govt’s proposed outlay for renewable energy sector, a welcome move'

By Ratul Puri,

“Power sector is central to India’s transition to low-emissions development and integral part of the country’s development. The government’s proposed outlay of Rs. 22,000 crore for power and renewable energy sector for Union Budget 2020-21 compared to Rs 15,874 core last year, is a welcome move which will surely take the Green India Mission to a new horizon. This showcases the government’s commitment to establish India as one of the global leaders in clean energy-- a welcome direction as it will create employment, and cut India’s emission footprint.”

(The writer is Chairman Hindustan Power.)

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

Follow DH's stock market liveblog here

Follow DH's Budget 2020 liveblog here