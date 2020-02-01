'Govt’s proposed outlay for renewable energy sector, a welcome move'

'Govt’s proposal for renewable energy, a welcome move'

  • Feb 01 2020, 20:46pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 20:46pm ist

By Ratul Puri,

“Power sector is central to India’s transition to low-emissions development and integral part of the country’s development. The government’s proposed outlay of Rs. 22,000 crore for power and renewable energy sector for Union Budget 2020-21 compared to Rs 15,874 core last year, is a welcome move which will surely take the Green India Mission to a new horizon. This showcases the government’s commitment to establish India as one of the global leaders in clean energy-- a welcome direction as it will create employment, and cut India’s emission footprint.”

(The writer is Chairman Hindustan Power.)

