Hope purchasing power of customers gets elevated: Blackberrys

  • Jan 28 2020, 16:38pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 16:38pm ist
By Ramesh Kaushik

"2019 was a mixed year where the retail industry witnessed many ups and downs especially with regards to consumer spends which were weaker in comparison to the previous year. We are sincerely hoping this budget to be a pro-consumption one that will help elevate the purchasing power of customers. We are expecting developments towards stated rebate of state and central taxes and levies scheme. In addition, we are anticipating focused industry-specific initiatives like infrastructure policies that will help the garment industry for deeper penetration. Apart from this "Digital Infrastructure” also remains a cornerstone of India's growth strategy hence sharpening focus on new-age technologies like 5g  will help boost online potential and drive the digital journey of Indian consumers."

Ramesh Kaushik, VP Brand Experience at Blackberrys

