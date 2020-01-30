Hope to see govt's steps to reduce GST on vehicles, says CarDekho CEO Amit Jain

By Amit Jain

Last year was tough for the auto sector as industry sales witnessed negative growth. In 2020, it will be welcome to see the government taking steps towards reducing GST on vehicles. To have a better ecosystem, we would welcome any government initiative that would increase adoption of Electric Vehicles – by providing better-charging infrastructure, incentivize startups to develop/ innovate EV batteries as that’s the costliest part in an EV. India has become the second-largest startup hub in the world. We hope that the government will continue encouraging startups. A pronounced emphasis on innovation is an essential requirement of the startup ecosystem in India.

(The writer is the co-founder and CEO, CarDekho Group)