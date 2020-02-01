How green was Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2020?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget covered many sectors, from rolling out a 16-point framework for the farming sector to divestment choices, among other announcements.

Apart from the regular economy-based annoucements, the Budget also had a tinge of green.

The environment-centric announcements made by Sitharaman during her speech fell under her third Budget theme -- Caring Society. Some of them are as follows:

1. The implementation of India's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which was submitted under the Paris Agreement in 2015, will effectively begin on Jan. 1, 2021. The NDC had put forth proposals on the following -- sustainable lifestyles, cleaner economic development, reduce emission intensity of Gross Domestic Product, increase the share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity, enhance carbon sink (forests), adaptation, mobilising finance, technology transfer and capacity building.

2. The utilities running old thermal power plants with emission levels above the pre-set norms would be advised to shut down and the vacated land would be put to alternative use.

3. A sum of Rs 4,400 crore has been allocated towards fighting the menace of air pollution for 2020-2021. States with cities that have population over a lakh would be encouraged to implement plans to ensure cleaner air. The parameters for the incentives would be notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Sitharaman also spoke about the foundation of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure group of countries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year whose Secretariat is in Delhi. She highlighted the fact that this international partnership was one of only two of the kind, the other being the International Solar Alliance launched in 2015. Sitharaman said that the idea of the group was ro plan for climate change adaptation with a focus on disaster resilient infrastructure and aid in looking at the Sustainable Development Goals.