Immediate need to cut down custom duty: Rohan Sharma

  • Jan 28 2020, 15:05pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 15:05pm ist
By Rohan Sharma

In past 12 months, after the government has raised the tariff on gold, since then the price of gold is escalated. We are expecting government to come up with good policies to bring stability and better phase in the jewellery industry. We feel that there is an immediate requirement to cut down custom duty to 5% and import duty charges to 2.5% from existing 7.5 %. The industry is going through the roughest time now, so all industry players are keeping very high hope from our respected finance minister.” 

