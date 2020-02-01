Income Tax Calculator: Know how much tax you will pay

Income Tax Calculator: New income tax slabs announced; calculate income tax online | Budget 2020

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2020, 13:04pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 13:25pm ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced huge income tax relief for taxpayer across several income tax slabs. This latest online Income tax calculator lets you know your post-Budget 2020 income tax liability. 

This income tax calculator takes into account the changes announced in Budget 2020 to give you an understanding of your new income tax liability. This post-Budget 2020 income tax calculator will incorporate new tax rebates and increased standard deduction (in any), rental income from second house property, and will also cover detailed income, expense and investments heads.

