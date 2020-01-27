Increase spending under Swachh Bharat Scheme: Akshay Singhal

By Akshay Singhal
"I think for startups, there are already a lot of initiatives in action, andimproved mechanisms for execution of those schemes is extremely important. However, I am more concerned about the economy as a whole. To boost economy, my suggestion would be to increase spending under Swachh Bharat Scheme, may be via MNREGA, to get Indian cities clean by employing from the bottom of the pyramid."
Akshay Singhal is the founder of Log 9 materials, working in Nanotechnology domain.
