Increase spending under Swachh Bharat: Akshay Singhal

Increase spending under Swachh Bharat Scheme: Akshay Singhal

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 27 2020, 16:10pm ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2020, 16:10pm ist
Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 materials (DH Photo)
By Akshay Singhal
 
"I think for startups, there are already a lot of initiatives in action,  andimproved mechanisms for execution of those schemes is extremely important. However, I am more concerned about the economy as a whole. To boost economy, my suggestion would be to increase spending under Swachh Bharat Scheme, may be via MNREGA, to get Indian cities clean by employing from the bottom of the pyramid."
 
Akshay Singhal is the founder of Log 9 materials, working in Nanotechnology domain.
DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Nanotechnology
Comments (+)
 