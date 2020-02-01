It's a forward looking and dynamic budget: Religare Health Insurance

By Anuj Gulati

“We congratulate the government for presenting a forward looking and dynamic budget that takes into account the financial as well as healthcare needs of the nation. The government’s vision across various healthcare initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush and the Jan Aushadhi scheme will give desired impetus to the sector and also increase access to quality healthcare services. Tax benefit proposals will significantly benefit the middle class comprising of self-employed, small businesses, traders, salaried class, pensioners and senior citizens.”

Anuj Gulati, MD & CEO, Religare Health Insurance (RHI)